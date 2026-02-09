53 migrants dead or missing in shipwreck off Libya: UN

A representational image shows a ship capsizing in the sea. — Reuters

The UN migration agency on Monday said 53 people were dead or missing after a boat capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. Only two survivors were rescued.

The International Organisation for Migration said the boat overturned north of Zuwara on Friday.

"Only two Nigerian women were rescued during a search-and-rescue operation by Libyan authorities," the IOM said in a statement, adding that one of the survivors said she lost her husband and the other said "she lost her two babies in the tragedy".

The IOM said its teams provided the two survivors with emergency medical care upon disembarkation.

"According to survivor accounts, the boat, carrying migrants and refugees of African nationalities, departed from Al-Zawiya, Libya, at around 11:00 pm on February 5. Approximately six hours later, it capsized after taking on water," the agency said.

"IOM mourns the loss of life in yet another deadly incident along the Central Mediterranean route."

The Geneva-based agency said trafficking and smuggling networks were exploiting migrants along the route from north Africa to southern Europe, profiting from dangerous crossings in unseaworthy boats while exposing people to "severe abuse".

It called for stronger international cooperation to tackle the networks, alongside safe and regular migration pathways to reduce risks and save lives.