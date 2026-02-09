India seizes three 'Iranian' oil tankers on smuggling charges: report

This image shows one of three tankers intercepted by India's Coast Guard. X/@IndiaCoastGuard

The Indian coast guard has reportedly seized three Iranian oil tankers in the Arabian Sea in what it called a “coordinated operation against an international oil smuggling network, according to Iranian media.

The development came weeks after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government withdrew from the Chabahar port agreement with Iran. New Delhi was forced to abandon its involvement in the port after the United States imposed a 25% tariff on countries doing business with Tehran, The Economic Times reported last week.

Taking to X, the Indian Coast Guard, without naming Iran, claimed that it intercepted the vessels around 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai on Friday following what it called “tech-enabled surveillance and data-pattern analysis.”

However, tanker-tracking analysts and Iranian media claimed the vessels were linked to Iran.

“The syndicate exploited mid-sea transfers in international waters to move cheap oil from conflict-ridden regions to motor tankers, evading duties owed to coastal states,” the coast guard said.

However, tanker-tracking firm TankerTrackers identified the vessels as AL JAFZIA, ASPHALT STAR, and STELLAR RUBY, saying all three were under US sanctions. The firm added that STELLAR RUBY was operating under the Iranian flag.

Iranian media separately reported that the seized tankers were linked to Iran and were detained on allegations of oil smuggling.

The Indian Coast Guard said the ships were known for frequently changing their identities, adding that the operation demonstrated India’s role as “a net provider of maritime security and guardian of the rules-based international order.”

Neither Indian authorities nor Iranian officials have publicly commented on the reports linking the seized vessels to Iran.