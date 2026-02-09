 
Geo News

UAE industrial exports jump 25% to AED262bn in 2025

UAE is working to reduce its dependence on oil by growing industries, trade and technology

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

February 09, 2026

Containers are seen at Abu Dhabis Khalifa Port after it was expanded in Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 11, 2019. — Reuters
Containers are seen at Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port after it was expanded in Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 11, 2019. — Reuters

The United Arab Emirates has become the biggest industrial exporter in the Middle East after its exports reached more than 262 billion dirhams in 2025.

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the country’s industrial economy grew 25% compared with last year.

He said the industrial sector is now the backbone of the UAE’s economy.

Sheikh Mohammed added that about 90 billion dirhams of exports came from technology industries, showing the country’s focus on modern manufacturing.

He said the UAE’s success comes from strong government policies, private sector support, digital infrastructure and a stable banking system.

The UAE is working to reduce its dependence on oil by growing industries, trade and technology.

Sheikh Mohammed said the country expects even better industrial results in 2026.

What's at stake for Indian agriculture in Trump's trade deal?
What's at stake for Indian agriculture in Trump's trade deal?
Indian refiners avoid Russian oil in push for US trade deal
Indian refiners avoid Russian oil in push for US trade deal
Syria, Saudi Arabia sign joint airline and telecoms deals
Syria, Saudi Arabia sign joint airline and telecoms deals
Gold jumps above Rs519,000 per tola as global prices rebound
Gold jumps above Rs519,000 per tola as global prices rebound
Debt servicing far exceeds defence and PSDP in first half of FY26
Debt servicing far exceeds defence and PSDP in first half of FY26
Pakistan's Cotton House, Uzbek govt agree on textile sector cooperation
Pakistan's Cotton House, Uzbek govt agree on textile sector cooperation
Govt proposes slashing power tariffs, raising fixed charges video
Govt proposes slashing power tariffs, raising fixed charges
Reko Diq emerges as strategic asset amid Washington's push for critical minerals
Reko Diq emerges as strategic asset amid Washington's push for critical minerals