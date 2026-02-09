UAE industrial exports jump 25% to AED262bn in 2025

Containers are seen at Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port after it was expanded in Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 11, 2019. — Reuters

The United Arab Emirates has become the biggest industrial exporter in the Middle East after its exports reached more than 262 billion dirhams in 2025.

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the country’s industrial economy grew 25% compared with last year.

He said the industrial sector is now the backbone of the UAE’s economy.

Sheikh Mohammed added that about 90 billion dirhams of exports came from technology industries, showing the country’s focus on modern manufacturing.

He said the UAE’s success comes from strong government policies, private sector support, digital infrastructure and a stable banking system.

The UAE is working to reduce its dependence on oil by growing industries, trade and technology.

Sheikh Mohammed said the country expects even better industrial results in 2026.