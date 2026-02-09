T20 World Cup: Markram's fifty powers South Africa to 213 against Canada

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Canada at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on February 9, 2026. — Facebook/@CricketSouthAfrica

South Africa posted a massive 214-run target for Canada after being invited to bat first in the ninth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Monday.

Proteas smashed 47 off the last three overs to pile up 213-4, the highest total so far in this year's T20 World Cup.

David Miller hit an unbeaten 39 off 23 balls and Tristan Stubbs was not out 34 off 19 as they finished the innings in the Group D encounter with an unbroken stand of 75 in 6.1 overs.

After Canada won the toss and elected to field, Quinton de Kock and captain Aiden Markram got South Africa off to a flying start, putting on an opening stand of 70 in 6.5 overs.

De Kock was first to fall, for 25, bowled by a dipping off-spinner from Dilpreet Bajwa.

Markram sailed on and reached his fifty off 28 balls before falling for 59, caught in the deep after hitting 10 fours and a six.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Anish Patel was the successful bowler and he enjoyed a fine spell, also removing Ryan Rickelton for a brisk 33 off 21 balls and Dewald Brevis for six.

Patel finished with 3-31 off his four overs after reducing South Africa from 125-1 to 138-4 before Miller and Stubbs took over for the side that were runners-up to India in the last edition of the tournament in 2024.