Nepra imposes fixed charges on domestic consumers using up to 300 units

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday imposed fixed charges on domestic consumers using up to 300 units per month.

The regulator issued its decision on the Power Division’s request regarding the imposition of fixed charges, applicable to both protected and non-protected consumers.

Previously, fixed charges were applicable only to non-protected domestic consumers using more than 300 units per month.

Under the new decision, protected consumers using up to 100 units per month will now pay Rs200 in fixed charges, while protected domestic consumers using up to 200 units per month will be charged Rs300 as fixed monthly charges.





For non-protected consumers, those using up to 100 units per month will pay Rs275 in fixed charges, while consumers using up to 200 units will face Rs300 in fixed charges. Those consuming up to 300 units per month will be charged Rs350.

Non-protected consumers using between 301 and 400 units per month will see fixed charges increased by Rs200 to Rs400, while those consuming between 401 and 500 units will face an increase of Rs100, bringing fixed charges to Rs500 per month.

Similarly, fixed charges have been increased by Rs75 to Rs675 for consumers using up to 600 units per month.

However, those consuming 601-700 units will pay Rs675 after a reduction of Rs125, while consumers using more than 700 units will also be charged Rs675 following a reduction of Rs325.

However, lifeline consumers, using up to 100 units will remain exempt from the fixed charges

Nepra has also reduced electricity rates for industrial consumers by Rs4.4 per unit.

For domestic consumers, those using between 301 and 400 units per month will receive a relief of Rs1.53 per unit. Consumers in the 401 to 500 units slab will see a reduction of Rs1.25 per unit, while those using 501 to 600 units will benefit from a cut of Rs1.40 per unit.

Consumers using between 601 and 700 units per month will get a relief of 91 paisas per unit, while those consuming more than 700 units will see a reduction of 49 paisas per unit.

Sources said that the federal government will issue a formal notification for the revised tariff structure after the regulator sent the decision for its consideration.