New Xbox controller with built-in Wi-Fi in the works, might launch in 2026

In a joyful development for handheld gaming freaks, Microsoft is reportedly working on and planning to release new Xbox controllers with built-in Wi-Fi in 2026.

While the device has not been announced by the company, the leak suggests that the Wi-Fi version of the Xbox would improve responsiveness and experience when playing games through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

How Wi-Fi controller would improve Xbox cloud gaming

Rather than routing controller input through a phone, PC, or TV app first, the upcoming Xbox controller would purportedly connect directly to the internet. This change could remove the delay caused by a layer of latency that cloud gaming users experience, as the controller would communicate directly with the cloud session rather than relying on a mediator.

Microsoft's strategy for Xbox controller with Wi-Fi

A dedicated Wi-Fi-enabled Xbox controller would improve the cloud gaming experience without requiring a new console generation, targeting one of the most common complaints about cloud gaming: input latency.

Microsoft has been advancing Xbox to position it as a service-first platform, with cloud gaming being the heart of this shift.

What Microsoft has not confirmed about Wi-Fi Xbox?

As of now, given the details that have emerged so far, insights into the device are unknown. Microsoft has not confirmed whether the controller would work only with cloud gaming or also with consoles and PCs, how pairing would work without a local device, or if this would replace existing controllers or launch as a separate cloud-focused accessory.

For the time being, Microsoft's guidance is focused on standard Xbox controllers connected via Bluetooth or USB, and they shall remain the supported baseline for Xbox Cloud Gaming users until a Wi-Fi controller is officially announced.