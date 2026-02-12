Apple's updated Siri delayed again: Here's when it might finally release

Apple enthusiasts have been waiting for updated Siri since it was first announced back in 2024, but it has faced yet another delay, disappointing those eagerly awaiting the revamped Siri, Apple's homegrown virtual assistant.

The iPhone maker has been promising an updated, AI-driven version of Siri since it first introduced Apple Intelligence.

Over the past year and a half, the expected release date for this updated Siri has been repeatedly pushed back. Recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman outlined that it seems users will have to wait even longer for the new Siri with an updated range of features.

The AI tool was originally scheduled to debut with the upcoming iOS 26.4 update in March, but the enhancements are now expected to be implemented gradually.

A more heartbreaking detail is that some features of the new Siri may not be released until the May iOS update, or even until the launch of iOS 27 in September. This extraordinary postponement is reportedly driven by complications encountered during testing, which have mandated further revisions and inspections to the software.

The updates would make Siri more comparable to the large language model (LLM) chatbots that have stepped into the limelight over the past few years.

Instead of having to access a separate ChatGPT or Claude app on their iPhone or MacBook, users will be able to chat directly with Siri, which will be powered by Google Gemini.