 
Geo News

Apple's updated Siri delayed again: Here's when it might finally release

Some new features of the Siri update may not release until May iOS update

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 12, 2026

Apples updated Siri delayed again: Heres when it might finally release
Apple's updated Siri delayed again: Here's when it might finally release

Apple enthusiasts have been waiting for updated Siri since it was first announced back in 2024, but it has faced yet another delay, disappointing those eagerly awaiting the revamped Siri, Apple's homegrown virtual assistant.

The iPhone maker has been promising an updated, AI-driven version of Siri since it first introduced Apple Intelligence.

Over the past year and a half, the expected release date for this updated Siri has been repeatedly pushed back. Recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman outlined that it seems users will have to wait even longer for the new Siri with an updated range of features.

The AI tool was originally scheduled to debut with the upcoming iOS 26.4 update in March, but the enhancements are now expected to be implemented gradually.

A more heartbreaking detail is that some features of the new Siri may not be released until the May iOS update, or even until the launch of iOS 27 in September. This extraordinary postponement is reportedly driven by complications encountered during testing, which have mandated further revisions and inspections to the software.

The updates would make Siri more comparable to the large language model (LLM) chatbots that have stepped into the limelight over the past few years.

Instead of having to access a separate ChatGPT or Claude app on their iPhone or MacBook, users will be able to chat directly with Siri, which will be powered by Google Gemini.

Oat milk must now be called ‘oat drink', UK Supreme Court rules
Oat milk must now be called ‘oat drink', UK Supreme Court rules
FAA lifts El Paso flight ban after Defense Department disables cartel drones
FAA lifts El Paso flight ban after Defense Department disables cartel drones
Reddit beats AI as users' go-to for trusted searches
Reddit beats AI as users' go-to for trusted searches
Who's Carlos Palazuelos? The man FBI detained, questioned & released in Nancy Guthrie case
Who's Carlos Palazuelos? The man FBI detained, questioned & released in Nancy Guthrie case
Audi unveils bold new sidepod design at 2026 Bahrain F1 test
Audi unveils bold new sidepod design at 2026 Bahrain F1 test
Nancy Guthrie 'abduction' case update: Man released after questioning
Nancy Guthrie 'abduction' case update: Man released after questioning
Elon Musk unveils plan for AI satellite factory on Moon
Elon Musk unveils plan for AI satellite factory on Moon
Rising satellite numbers could disrupt global air travel, scientists warn
Rising satellite numbers could disrupt global air travel, scientists warn