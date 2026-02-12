FBI investigators found key evidence in Nancy Guthrie 'abduction' case: Find out here

After an extensive search for the American journalist Savannah Guthrie’s missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, the FBI found a key piece of evidence near her home in Tucson, Arizona.

As per media reports, the detectives discovered the clothing item, which surprisingly matches the pair worn by the masked suspect caught on video, released by the FBI on Wednesday, February 11.

FBI investigators find a black glove from a roadside near Nancy Guthrie’s residence that could turn out to be a major breakthrough in Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother case.

The black glove was discovered at about one and a half miles from the home of Nancy Guthrie.

After the alleged ‘abduction’ case enters into day 12, the authorities have so far not identified any suspect.

While on late Tuesday, February 10, the FBI had detained and questioned a suspect named Carlos Palazuelos, who was later released on Wednesday morning after he was given a clean chit.

The arrest was made after the FBI released images and videos of a possible suspect, who was recorded outside Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera.

The day before yesterday, the FBI released images and video of a man wearing black gloves and a ski mask, with a holstered gun around his waist, tampering with a doorbell security camera.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since 12 days after she was ‘abducted’ from her $1 million home located outside of Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of February 1, 2026.