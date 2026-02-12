UAE cracks down on fake job adverts after scammers take money from jobseekers

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters

DUBAI: The UAE authorities have shut down 230 social media accounts in a sweeping crackdown on fake job advertisements that lured victims with promises of employment in the United Arab Emirates and allegedly took money in return for bogus offers, officials said.

The fraudulent posts, widely shared online under slogans such as “excellent job opportunities in Dubai”, targeted overseas jobseekers and residents seeking work, authorities said. Victims were asked to pay fees for processing, visas or recruitment services that did not exist.

Officials said the accounts were operating without government licences and were illegally advertising recruitment services. Promoting employment opportunities without proper authorisation is a criminal offence under UAE law, they added.

Authorities warned that those found running fake job advertisements face fines ranging from 20,000 dirhams to 100,000 dirhams ($5,400–$27,000) and up to six months in prison.

The government urged jobseekers to verify vacancies through official channels and licensed recruitment agencies, and to avoid transferring money in response to online job offers.

The crackdown forms part of broader efforts to combat online fraud and protect the country’s labour market from exploitation and misinformation.