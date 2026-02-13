Key priorities of the BNP, winner of Bangladesh election

Police officers sit outside a party office of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a day after the national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 13, 2026.

The Bangladesh National Party (BNP) won a decisive two-thirds majority on Friday in general elections, a result expected to bring stability to the nation after months of tumult following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a Gen Z-led uprising.

The party, led by Tarique Rahman, will return to power after 20 years. Rahman, the son of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, is widely expected to be sworn in as prime minister.

Here are some of the key promises made by the BNP in its election manifesto, which has the motto 'Bangladesh before all':

Reforms

To implement all points of the July Charter that seek to create new constitutional bodies, introduce a bicameral parliament, along with broader changes in line with political parties' commitment.

Trade

To undertake initiatives to restart closed industries and diversify the export sector.

To undertake measures so that legally operating foreign businesses can repatriate their stipulated profits to their home countries within 30 days.

Employment

To create nearly 1 million new jobs in the information and communication technology sector.

To ensure fair, price-index-based wages in line with inflation and a review system to be launched every two years.

To develop technical and language skills among the youth and ensure merit-based government recruitment.

Economy

To introduce international payment systems, establish regional e-commerce hubs and boost 'Make in Bangladesh'.

To launch a 'Family Card' for low-income families with monthly provisions to buy essential commodities.

Health

To increase public spending on health to 5% of GDP gradually.

To recruit 100,000 health workers across the country and expand preventive healthcare programmes.

Social

To launch a mid-day meal program for students and a new, skills and values-based education policy for schools.

To build better sports infrastructure and training facilities.

To set up training-based welfare programs for religious leaders of all faiths at places of worship.