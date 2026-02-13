In major upset, Zimbabwe beat Australia in T20 World Cup 2026

Australia's Glenn Maxwell (R) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl (L) during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 13, 2026. — AFP

Kangaroos stumble early as opener Josh Inglis's dismissal for 8.

Maxwell and Renshaw rebuild innings with vital 77-run partnership.

Muzarabani dismisses Renshaw for crucial 65 off 44 balls.

Zimbabwe on Friday pulled off a major upset by defeating Australia in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage clash, registering a memorable victory against the favourites.

Chasing a target of 170, Australia were bowled out for 146 in a tense finish. The Kangaroos stumbled early as opener Josh Inglis was dismissed for just eight runs off four balls, including a six, by Blessing Muzarabani.

In the next over, Brad Evans struck, removing Cameron Green for a second-ball duck, leaving Australia in deep trouble at 24-2 in 2.5 overs. The pressure continued as Muzarabani struck again, sending back Tim David for a duck.

Stand-in captain Travis Head added 17 runs off 15 balls, including three crisp fours, before falling, leaving Australia reeling at 29-4 in 4.3 overs.

Glenn Maxwell and Matt Renshaw then rebuilt the innings with a vital 77-run partnership, taking Australia past the 50-run mark and giving hope of a chase.

However, Ryan Burl broke the stand in his first over, dismissing Maxwell for 31 off 32 balls, which included a four and a six, leaving the team at 106-5 in 14.2 overs.

The sixth wicket fell in the 16th over when Wellington Masakadza trapped Stoinis for six off four deliveries, leaving Australia needing 53 runs from 25 balls.

Renshaw held the innings together, reaching a well-deserved fifty, but Brad Evans removed Ben Dwarshuis for six, reducing Australia to 131-7 in 17.4 overs.

In a dramatic finish, Muzarabani dismissed Renshaw for a crucial 65 off 44 balls, which included five fours and a six, and also accounted for Adam Zampa, leaving Australia 23 runs short with the final batter Matthew Kuhnemann run out.

Batting first, Zimbabwe got off to a flying start as openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani put on a 61-run partnership, setting the tone against the Kangaroos.

Marumani was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis for a brisk 35 off 21 balls, including seven boundaries, breaking the opening stand.

Bennett then partnered with Ryan Burl, and together they added 70 runs to guide Zimbabwe past the 100-run mark.

Bennett showcased his class, reaching his 10th T20I fifty while keeping the scoreboard ticking. The partnership ended when Burl was run out for 35 off 30 balls, leaving Zimbabwe at 131-2 in 16 overs.

Skipper Sikandar Raza joined Bennett and played a quick cameo, helping Zimbabwe cross the 150-run mark.

The Chevrons finished their innings strongly, losing only two wickets in the full 20 overs.

Bennett remained unbeaten on 64 off 56 balls, hitting seven fours, while Raza contributed a crucial 25 off 13 deliveries, featuring two fours and a six.

For Australia, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green claimed one wicket each, while the other bowlers struggled to make an impact.