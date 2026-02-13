 
Geo News

UAE launches billion-dirham drive to save starving children

Campaign to focus on children under age of five facing life-threatening food insecurity

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

February 13, 2026

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters/File
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has launched a Ramadan humanitarian campaign titled “Had Al Hayat” (Edge of Life) aimed at saving the lives of five million children suffering from severe hunger and malnutrition, Dubai’s ruler announced.

The initiative was unveiled by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who said the campaign would focus on children under the age of five facing life-threatening food insecurity.

“Had Al Hayat”, which translates as “the edge of life”, refers to children who have reached a critical stage between life and death due to acute hunger and malnutrition, Sheikh Mohammed said in a statement.

The campaign will be carried out in cooperation with a number of international organisations and aims to mobilise at least AED1 billion dirhams ($272 million) in funding from local and global donors.

The UAE traditionally launches major charitable initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan, with this year’s effort centred on tackling extreme child hunger worldwide.

North Korea's Kim 'positioning daughter as successor'
North Korea's Kim 'positioning daughter as successor'
India clears proposal to buy French Rafale jets
India clears proposal to buy French Rafale jets
UAE cracks down on fake job adverts after scammers take money from jobseekers
UAE cracks down on fake job adverts after scammers take money from jobseekers
In pictures: Bangladesh votes with hope in landmark election
In pictures: Bangladesh votes with hope in landmark election
US lawmakers accuse Bondi of hiding names of Epstein associates
US lawmakers accuse Bondi of hiding names of Epstein associates
Teacher dies after Thailand school shooting
Teacher dies after Thailand school shooting
Politicians facing worldwide surge in violence and abuse: survey
Politicians facing worldwide surge in violence and abuse: survey
Bangladesh votes today, as Islamabad and Delhi keep close watch
Bangladesh votes today, as Islamabad and Delhi keep close watch