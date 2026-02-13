UAE launches billion-dirham drive to save starving children

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has launched a Ramadan humanitarian campaign titled “Had Al Hayat” (Edge of Life) aimed at saving the lives of five million children suffering from severe hunger and malnutrition, Dubai’s ruler announced.

The initiative was unveiled by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who said the campaign would focus on children under the age of five facing life-threatening food insecurity.

“Had Al Hayat”, which translates as “the edge of life”, refers to children who have reached a critical stage between life and death due to acute hunger and malnutrition, Sheikh Mohammed said in a statement.

The campaign will be carried out in cooperation with a number of international organisations and aims to mobilise at least AED1 billion dirhams ($272 million) in funding from local and global donors.

The UAE traditionally launches major charitable initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan, with this year’s effort centred on tackling extreme child hunger worldwide.