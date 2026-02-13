Pakistani exports to UAE soar 22% to $1 billion as visa support boosts traders

 
Sibt-e-Arif
February 13, 2026

Shipping containers are seen at the Karachi port in Karachi, Pakistan, June 10, 2025.— Reutrers
DUBAI: Pakistani exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have surged 22% over the past six months, reaching $1 billion, as diplomatic support for traders seeking UAE visas is strengthened.

Officials revealed the developments at a networking event held in conjunction with the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026, which concluded on Friday in Dubai. The event was organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai.

Pakistan Consul General to Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, assured traders that the consulate is working closely with the UAE Embassy in Islamabad and the UAE Consulate in Karachi to streamline visa access. 

“Through established diplomatic channels, genuine Pakistani businessmen can obtain visas quickly and participate in international exhibitions without any hurdles,” he said.

Ali Zeb Khan, Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Counsellor in Dubai, highlighted a 22% export growth to the UAE in the past six months, reflecting the growing commercial ties between the two countries.

At WHX 2026, 40 Pakistani companies participated under a brightly illuminated Pakistan Pavilion, alongside 32 country pavilions.

The annual Dubai Health Expo hosted traders from around 180 countries, providing Pakistan an opportunity to showcase its healthcare and pharmaceutical sector and promote “Made in Pakistan” products to a global audience.

