K-Electric appoints Adeeb Ahmad as Interim CEO

Ahmad replaces Syed Moonis Alvi, who stepped down from post last week

Business Desk
February 13, 2026

Newly appointed K-Electric Interim CEO Adeeb Ahmad. —  K-Electric
The Board of Directors of K-Electric (KE) has appointed Adeeb Ahmad as the company’s interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

According to a press release issued on Friday, Ahmad replaced Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, who stepped down from the post last week.

"Further to the announcement at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) dated February 06, 2026, the board of directors of K-Electric (KE) in its meeting held on Friday (February 13, 2026) has appointed Adeeb Ahmad as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company in place of Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi with immediate effect," it added.

Alvi’s resignation came after Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori overturned a provincial ombudsman’s order seeking his removal over allegations related to a workplace harassment case.

Alvi announced his departure in a post on X, saying he had decided to step down after nearly two decades with the company.

“After 18 years with K-Electric, including almost eight as CEO, I have decided to step down,” he wrote. 

“It has been an honour to serve an institution so central to Karachi’s life, alongside some of the most resilient and committed professionals I know. I will support a smooth transition,” he added.

