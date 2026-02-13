 
Geo News

Indian man pleads guilty in New York over alleged plot against Sikh separatist

Attorney's Office says Nikhil Gupta pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering

By
Reuters
|

February 13, 2026

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a 56-year-old dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, speaks during an interview in New York City, US. — Reuters/File
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a 56-year-old dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, speaks during an interview in New York City, US. — Reuters/File
  • Gupta enters plea before US magistrate in Manhattan federal court.
  • Gupta has been jailed in Brooklyn since June 2024.
  • Suspect pleaded guilty to three criminal charges.

An Indian man charged with orchestrating an unsuccessful Indian government-backed plot to kill a Sikh separatist in New York City pleaded guilty on Friday to three criminal charges, a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan said.

Nikhil Gupta, 54, pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carry a maximum combined sentence of 40 years in prison, the spokesperson said.

Gupta entered his plea before US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan federal court.

Lawyers for Gupta were not immediately available for comment. Gupta has been jailed in Brooklyn since his June 2024 extradition to the United States from the Czech Republic, where he had been arrested a year earlier. He had pleaded not guilty immediately after his extradition.

US prosecutors accused Gupta of plotting with an Indian government official to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US resident and dual US-Canadian citizen who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India.

India's government has dissociated itself from any plot against Pannun, saying it was against government policy.

The discovery of alleged assassination plots against Sikh separatists in the United States and Canada has tested relations with India, which has also denied involvement in such plots.

Bangladesh political heir Tarique Rahman poised for PM
Bangladesh political heir Tarique Rahman poised for PM
Bangladesh's BNP wins two-thirds majority in landmark election video
Bangladesh's BNP wins two-thirds majority in landmark election
BNP leads in Bangladesh election after strong turnout, show early counts
BNP leads in Bangladesh election after strong turnout, show early counts
North Korea's Kim 'positioning daughter as successor'
North Korea's Kim 'positioning daughter as successor'
India clears proposal to buy French Rafale jets
India clears proposal to buy French Rafale jets
UAE cracks down on fake job adverts after scammers take money from jobseekers
UAE cracks down on fake job adverts after scammers take money from jobseekers
In pictures: Bangladesh votes with hope in landmark election
In pictures: Bangladesh votes with hope in landmark election
US lawmakers accuse Bondi of hiding names of Epstein associates
US lawmakers accuse Bondi of hiding names of Epstein associates