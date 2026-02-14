Pakistani freelancers earn over $500m in first half of FY2025-26

A man explores social media on a computer at an internet club in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

Pakistani freelancers generated over $500 million in foreign exchange earnings during the first half of the current financial year 2025-26, reflecting the growing strength of the country’s digital economy and the expanding global demand for Pakistan’s skilled workforce, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Freelancers Association (Pafla) on Saturday.

Citing data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pafla said the export receipts earned by freelancers of computer and information services increased to $557 million during the period of July to December as compared to $352 million foreign exchange earned by freelancers' community during a similar period of the last financial year, showing a staggering 58% year-on-year growth.

"The milestone underscores Pakistan’s emergence as a competitive global hub for freelancing services, particularly in software development, digital marketing, graphic design, content creation, and e-commerce," it added.

Also, the increasing initiatives of the government and the private sector toward facilitations and training programmes are developing a favorable ecosystem for freelancing and the gig economy across the country.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said the government is taking multiple initiatives to facilitate freelancers and further enhance their contribution to the economy, as per the statement.

“The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is actively working to create an enabling environment for freelancers through improved digital infrastructure, affordable broadband, simplified digital payment mechanisms, and targeted capacity-building programmes.”

“Our goal is to ensure that Pakistani freelancers can seamlessly access global markets and maximize their earning potential,” she maintained.

The government has facilitated freelancers to maintain foreign exchange accounts and retain up to 50% of their income in dollars in their bank accounts, the IT minister said.

"Furthermore, freelancers registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) are paying a minimal tax of 0.25%."

She added that policy reforms, partnerships with the private sector, and support for digital platforms are being aligned to help freelancers integrate into the formal economy and contribute more effectively to national exports.