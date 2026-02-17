Govt slashes industrial power tariffs by around Rs4 per unit

A representational image of a transmission tower, also known as an electricity pylon. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has cut electricity tariffs for industrial consumers across all major categories by up to Rs4.58 per unit, offering long-awaited relief to factories and businesses hit by some of the highest power costs in the region, The News reported on Tuesday.

The federal government formally notified the decision by the power regulator to lower per-unit rates from February 2026.

The notification, issued by the power division, enforces a ruling by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) dated February 11, 2026. The new tariffs replace earlier rates notified in January and apply to all distribution companies, including K-Electric till end-December 2026.

Under the revised framework, small industrial consumers in the B1 category (up to 25 kilowatts on low tension supply) will now pay an energy charge of Rs 26.23 per unit, down from Rs 30.80 previously.

Peak-hour rates have been reduced from Rs 36.74 to Rs 35.74 per unit, while off-peak rates have dropped from Rs 30.05 to Rs 25.48. For the first time, however, B1 consumers will also face a fixed monthly charge of Rs1,250 per consumer.

For medium-sized industries in the B2 category (25 to 500-kw), the energy tariff has been cut from Rs 30.73 to Rs 26.16 per unit. Peak rates have declined slightly from Rs 36.68 to Rs 35.68, while off-peak rates have seen a sharper fall from Rs 27.41 to Rs 22.83 per unit.

The fixed charge remains unchanged at Rs 1,250 per kilowatt per month.

High-tension industrial consumers in the B3 category (11 to 33 kilovolts) will now pay Rs 27 per unit in energy charges, compared with Rs 31 earlier. Peak-hour tariffs have eased from Rs 36.68 to Rs 35.68, and off-peak rates from Rs 28.24 to Rs 23.67. The fixed monthly charge continues at Rs 1,250 per kilowatt.

The largest industrial users in the B4 category (66 to 132 kilovolts and above) have also received relief, with energy charges reduced from Rs 30.43 to Rs 26.43 per unit.

Peak rates have fallen from Rs 36.68 to Rs 35.68, while off-peak rates have been cut from Rs 27.96 to Rs 23.38. Fixed charges remain unchanged at Rs 1,250 per kilowatt per month.

Overall, the revision brings down energy charges by about Rs4 to Rs5 per unit across most industrial categories, with the biggest benefit coming through lower off-peak rates, which are critical for export-oriented and continuous-process industries.

For households under the new Schedule of Tariff (SOT), lifeline consumers — up to 50 units and 51-100 units — will continue to pay Rs3.95 and Rs7.74 per unit respectively, without any fixed charge. However, protected domestic consumers (1-100 units and 101-200 units) will now pay fixed charges of Rs200 per kW and Rs300 per kW per month.

For non-protected consumers, fixed charges will range from Rs275 per kW per month to Rs675 per kW per month for higher consumption slabs. Consumers using 301–400 units will see a reduction of Rs1.53 per unit to Rs36.46, while rates for 401-500 units will fall by Rs1.27 to Rs38.95. For 501-600 units, tariffs drop Rs1.40 to Rs40.22.

Smaller cuts apply to higher slabs, with usage above 700 units reduced by Rs0.49 to Rs47.20. Lower-usage unprotected consumers and lifeline protected users will see almost no change, with tariffs ranging from Rs3.95 to Rs33.10 per unit.