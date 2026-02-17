Ramadan 2026: Govt announces Zakat Nisab — here's what you need to know

A representational image shows a calculator placed beside a white paper with Zakat written on it, alongside a rosary. — Canva

KARACHI: Ahead of Ramadan 2026, the government has announced the Zakat Nisab, setting it at Rs503,529.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety on Monday, there will be no deduction of Zakat at source where the amount standing to the credit of an account is less than Rs503,529.

The first day of Ramadan has been notified as the "Deduction Date", which will likely fall on February 19 or February 20, subject to the moon sighting, for the deduction of Zakat from savings bank accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts, and other similar accounts having the said credit balance or above.

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has forecast that the crescent for Ramadan 1447 Hijri is likely to be visible on February 18, making February 19 the expected first day of fasting.

The new moon will be born on February 17 at 5:01pm Pakistan Standard Time, with astronomical parameters indicating favourable visibility conditions the following evening, the Suparco stated.

The central moon sighting committee will meet in Peshawar under the chair of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad on February 18 (Wednesday) to sight the crescent marking the beginning of Ramadan, while zonal committees will convene simultaneously in the federal and provincial capitals.

The meetings of zonal moon sighting committees will also be held in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta.

Furthermore, with regard to Zakat, all Zakat Collecting and Controlling Agencies (ZCCAs) are requested to ensure strict compliance with the instructions and deduct it accordingly.

"The deducted amount shall be deposited immediately in the Central Zakat Account No ZZ-08 maintained with the State Bank of Pakistan," reads the notification.