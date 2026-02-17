 
Banks to remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan: SBP

“Bank Holiday” to be observed on 1st Ramadan for deduction of Zakat, says central bank

Business Desk
February 17, 2026

A representational image shows building of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). — SBP website
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the "Bank Holiday" on 1st Ramadan, which will fall either on on February 19 (Thursday) or February 20 (Friday) subject to the sighting of crescent for the holy month. 

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealings on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, 1447 A.H., which shall be observed as “Bank Holiday” for the purpose of deduction of Zakat,” said a notification issued by the central bank on Tuesday.

The SBP said all banks, development finance institutions (DFIs) and  microfinance institutions (MFBs) would remain closed for public dealing on the first day of Ramadan.

"However, all employees of the banks/ DFIs/MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing)," it added.

Earlier toay, the government announced the Zakat Nisab, setting it at Rs503,529. As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety on Monday, there will be no deduction of Zakat at source where the amount standing to the credit of an account is less than Rs503,529.

The central moon sighting committee will meet in Peshawar under the chair of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad on February 18 (Wednesday) to sight the crescent marking the beginning of Ramadan, while zonal committees will convene simultaneously in the federal and provincial capitals.

