Dubai keeps Ramadan tradition alive with daily cannon fire

Dubai police prepares Ramadan cannons to signal crescent sighting at seven locations across the city. — X@DubaiPoliceHQ

DUBAI: While many Pakistanis may remember the nostalgic drumbeats signalling sehri in cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, this beloved pre-dawn tradition has faded in most urban centres.

In contrast, Dubai and other emirates in the UAE continue to preserve a centuries-old Ramadan ritual: announcing iftar with cannon fire.

Every evening during Ramadan, the thunderous blast of cannons from more than 17 locations across the city — such as Burj Khalifa Park, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Damac Hills, Expo City Dubai (Al Wasl Plaza), Dubai Festival City, and Creek Harbour — signals the time to break the fast. Residents and tourists alike pause to hear the distinctive roar, a daily reminder of faith, community, and cultural heritage.

“This cannon firing is more than just a signal for iftar,” said a Dubai cultural official. “It is a way of connecting generations, preserving traditions, and celebrating the holy month with a sense of unity and pride.”

The tradition also extends to Eid celebrations, with two cannon rounds fired after morning prayers to announce the festival and mark the end of Ramadan. Authorities emphasise that the ritual is both safe and symbolic, blending heritage with modern city life.

For Pakistanis, where the pre-dawn drumming tradition has largely disappeared in mega cities like Karachi, Dubai’s cannon blasts offer a striking reminder of how urban centres can maintain cultural customs even in rapidly modernising environments.