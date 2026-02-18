Ramadan moon sighted in Bangladesh, India

Representational image of a new crescent seen on the sky. — X/@HaramainInfo

Bangladesh and India will observe the first day of Ramadan tomorrow (Thursday) following the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month for the year 1447 AH.

The confirmation was made by the Bangladesh National Moon Sighting Committee, which met at the conference room of the Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, according to The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, Indian media reported sighting of the Ramadan crescent in Allahabad city, a metropolis in Uttar Pradesh state.

Several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, began observing Ramadan today after sighting the crescent moon a day earlier, officially marking the start of the holy month.

However, some countries that looked for the Ramadan crescent yesterday reported that it was not visible.

Moon sighting committees in Pakistan and Iran are convened today, as Tuesday marks the 28th of Shaban in the Islamic calendar.

The Muslim world welcomes Ramadan with deep religious devotion, as over a billion believers fast to practise patience, self-discipline, and generosity.

Islamic months last 29 or 30 days, with their start and end determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. As a result, Ramadan does not fall on the same Gregorian date each year.

Being the ninth month of the 12-month Islamic calendar — which is about 10 days shorter than the Gregorian year due to its lunar basis — Ramadan shifts annually across the Gregorian calendar.