UAE president, US senator discuss strategic cooperation in Abu Dhabi meeting

US Senator Lindsey Graham meets UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Shati, Abu Dhabi, on February 18, 2026. — X/@WAMNEWS_ENG

UAE president, US senator discuss regional security, stability.

Meeting takes place at presidential palace, Qasr Al Shati: WAM.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, others attend high-level meeting.

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met US Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed regional developments and joint efforts to promote peace in the Middle East.

The meeting was held at Qasr Al Shati, the UAE's WAM news agency reported, releasing photographs and video of Sheikh Mohammed and senior Emirati officials in talks with the US senator.

The two sides discussed the friendship and strategic cooperation between the UAE and the United States and their shared commitment to strengthening their partnership in support of mutual interests, according to the Emirates news agency.

The meeting also addressed regional developments, as well as matters concerning regional security and stability and joint efforts to promote peace in the Middle East and beyond.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.