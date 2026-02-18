UAE pardons 3,296 prisoners to mark holy month

A prisoner clasps his hands behind jail bars in this undated image. — AFP

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered the release of a total of 3,296 prisoners on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, in separate pardons announced by the country’s leadership.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 1,440 inmates from correctional and penal institutions across the country.

He also pledged to settle their outstanding financial obligations resulting from their sentences, in a move aimed at giving them an opportunity to start a new life and easing the hardship on their families during Ramadan.

In Dubai, the emirate’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, ordered the release of 1,856 prisoners of various nationalities from Dubai’s correctional facilities.

Such pardons are traditionally announced in the UAE ahead of Ramadan and other significant occasions, offering selected inmates a chance to rebuild their lives.