IT exports rise 20% in first seven months of FY26

An employee works on a computer at the office of Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), a platform and support group to help freelancers, in Karachi, Pakistan on August 22, 2024.— Reuters

Net exports reach $314m in January.

FY26 target set at $5bn.

Uraan Pakistan eyes $10bn by FY29.

KARACHI: Information technology (IT) exports surged 20% year-on-year (YoY) to reach $2.6 billion in the first seven months of FY26, according to a Topline Research report issued on Wednesday.

In January 2026 alone, The News reported, the country recorded IT exports of $374 million, marking a 19% increase from a year earlier but slipping 14% month-on-month (MoM) from December. The slowdown reflects typical seasonal variations and delayed payments from some foreign markets, analysts said.

Net IT exports, calculated by subtracting imports related to the sector from total exports, stood at $314 million in January, representing a 12% YoY increase, underscoring the sector’s growing contribution to the country’s external accounts.

While the government has set an ambitious FY26 target of $5 billion in IT exports, Topline Research expects actual export growth to range between 18% and 20%, bringing total receipts for the fiscal year to around $4.5 billion, up from $3.8 billion in FY25.

Looking ahead, the government’s medium-term development agenda, ‘Uraan Pakistan’, aims to push annual IT exports to $10 billion by FY29, which translates into a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27% over the next three years.

Analysts note that achieving this goal will depend on sustained policy incentives, improved digital infrastructure and enhanced collaboration between the public and private sectors to sustain global competitiveness in software and freelance services.