Previous regulations to apply to net metering applications filed before Feb 8: minister

K-Electric, all DISCOs instructed to implement net metering orders.

Leghari ensures transparency in processing existing requests.

NEPRA invites public feedback on 2026 solar regulation draft.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Thursday directed that all net metering applications submitted up to February 8 be processed under the previous regulations.

The decision safeguards applicants who filed before the deadline from being affected by subsequent regulatory changes.

According to a statement issued by the Power Division, all electricity distribution companies, including K-Electric, have been instructed to provide net metering facilities to these applicants and to ensure immediate implementation of the orders.

Currently, a total of 5,165 applications have been submitted across all distribution companies, including K-Electric, by February 8.

These applications represent a cumulative capacity of 250.822 megawatts, which will be added to the national grid once processed.

The decision by the federal minister has removed uncertainties surrounding existing net metering applications.

He also directed the authorities to ensure transparency in the processing of all requests.

The development came days after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) issued a draft of the solar regulation 2026, inviting public feedback within 30 days.

"The Authority is pleased to publish draft of the amendment to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Prosumer) Regulations, 2026 for eliciting public opinion," read a statement issued by the regulator earlier this week.

Nepra had stated that the proposed amendment can be accessed through its official website, calling the public to send their comments on the proposed amendment to the Nepra registrar within 30 days.

The draft clarified that existing solar net metering consumers will not be affected by the new regulation. Their current agreements will remain valid until their term expires.

Under the Nepra (Prosumer) Regulations, 2026, the regulator will now require power utilities to purchase surplus electricity from prosumers, including households, businesses and industries generating up to one megawatt at the national average energy purchase price, while selling electricity back to them at the applicable consumer tariff.

This ends the one-to-one offset model that previously allowed solar users to neutralise their electricity bills.

The shift also shortens the contract horizon, with the standard agreement term cut to five years from the earlier seven years, renewable by mutual consent.

— With additional input from APP.