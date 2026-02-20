Punjab Airlines to 'begin operations in April'

A passenger aircraft descends to land at an airport. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: The Punjab government's airline is set to start operations in April, sources told APP on Thursday, with seven passenger planes initially purchased for Punjab Airlines.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s government is working at lightning speed to run the province’s own airline, sources told the state-run media, adding that Punjab Airlines will operate only domestically for two years in the first phase.

The airline will also start international flights two years after the start of operations, they added. The sources stated that CM Maryam’s existing helicopter will also be included in Punjab Airlines; rather, it will be the first asset of the airline.

After the establishment of the provincial government’s airline, CM Maryam herself will use Punjab Airlines aircraft, and no separate special aircraft will be purchased for her.

All ministers and officials of the Punjab government will also travel on this airline. The sources said that a strategy is being devised not to put an additional burden on the provincial treasury to establish Punjab Airlines.

The existing and new aircraft will be used entirely for profit. The new aircraft will be used by the chief minister along with passengers. They added that when the chief minister uses Punjab Airlines aircraft, the full fare will be paid.