Israel, US launch pre-emptive attack against Iran; multiple explosions in Tehran, other cities
Iranian official says Tehran preparing for retaliation, warns of crushing response
By
Web Desk
|
February 28, 2026
Israel launches pre-emptive attack against Iran; multiple explosions heard in Tehran
‘Very good' ties with Pakistan: Trump says US won't intervene in Islamabad-Kabul conflict
Sometimes you have to use force, says Trump after US-Iran talks end with no deal
Dubai police seize bikes of youths after Ramadan stunts spark complaints
Canada PM begins key India visit, seeking to boost trade
India court acquits Modi opponent Kejriwal in graft case
Trump and Mamdani meet for second time, discuss housing and ICE detentions
Embarrassing defeat for UK's Starmer as Greens seize Labour stronghold
Bill Clinton to face grilling on significant Epstein ties
US-Iran talks end with no deal but potential signs of progress
UAE move to end medicine monopolies may lower drug prices, ease shortages
UN rights chief says Taliban decree expands executions, deepens repression