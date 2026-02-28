 
Geo News

Israel, US launch pre-emptive attack against Iran; multiple explosions in Tehran, other cities

Iranian official says Tehran preparing for retaliation, warns of crushing response

By
Web Desk
|

February 28, 2026


Canada PM begins key India visit, seeking to boost trade
Canada PM begins key India visit, seeking to boost trade
India court acquits Modi opponent Kejriwal in graft case
India court acquits Modi opponent Kejriwal in graft case
Trump and Mamdani meet for second time, discuss housing and ICE detentions
Trump and Mamdani meet for second time, discuss housing and ICE detentions
Embarrassing defeat for UK's Starmer as Greens seize Labour stronghold
Embarrassing defeat for UK's Starmer as Greens seize Labour stronghold
Bill Clinton to face grilling on significant Epstein ties
Bill Clinton to face grilling on significant Epstein ties
US-Iran talks end with no deal but potential signs of progress
US-Iran talks end with no deal but potential signs of progress
UAE move to end medicine monopolies may lower drug prices, ease shortages
UAE move to end medicine monopolies may lower drug prices, ease shortages
UN rights chief says Taliban decree expands executions, deepens repression video
UN rights chief says Taliban decree expands executions, deepens repression