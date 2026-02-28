Global reaction to Israeli, US attacks on Iran

A plume of smoke rises following a reported explosion in Tehran on February 28, 2026. — AFP

Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, plunging the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation as President Donald Trump vowed to destroy Tehran's missile arsenal and prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Below is international reaction to the attacks:

Deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council

"The peacemaker once again showed his face," Medvedev, a former Russian president, said. "All negotiations with Iran are a cover operation. No one doubted it. No one really wanted to negotiate anything."

"The question is who has more patience to wait for the inglorious end of their enemy. The USA is only 249 years old. The Persian Empire was founded more than 2,500 years ago. Let's see in 100 years…"

Labanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam

"I reiterate that we will not accept anyone dragging the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity."

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide

"The attack is described by Israel as a preventive strike, but it is not in line with international law. Preventive attacks require an immediately imminent threat."

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Saturday that "the latest developments across the Middle East are perilous" and that the bloc was coordinating with Arab partners to explore diplomatic paths.

Kallas also said she has spoken with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and that Europe's consular network is engaged in facilitating departures for EU citizens.

"Non-essential EU personnel are being withdrawn from the region", she said.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry

"The cause of the current events is precisely the violence and impunity of the Iranian regime, in particular the killings and repression of peaceful protesters, which have become particularly widespread in recent months," the foreign ministry said.