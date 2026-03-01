Ayatollah Khamenei martyred — how succession works in Iran?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves during a meeting with students in Tehran, Iran, November 2, 2024. — Reuters

Following the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s constitution sets out a clear succession mechanism to ensure continuity of leadership, IRNA news agency reported.

Khamenei has been martyred in Israeli and US strikes, Iranian state media confirmed. The Fars agency has reported that the Iranian government has declared 40 days of public mourning in the wake of Khamenei's martyrdom. It also announced seven days of public holidays.

According to Article 111 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the event of the death, resignation or dismissal of the supreme leader, the Assembly of Experts is obliged to act “within the shortest possible time” to appoint and introduce a new leader.

Until a successor is selected, a temporary council takes over the duties of the supreme leader. This council is to be composed of three senior figures: the president, the head of the judiciary, and a jurist from the Guardian Council chosen by the Expediency Discernment Council, according to constitutional provisions.

Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei and another official from the country's legal council will be part of the trio overseeing the transition, according to state television, which cited Mohammad Mokhber, one of Khamenei's advisors.

This interim body assumes the leadership responsibilities until the Assembly of Experts finalises and formally appoints a new supreme leader.

Under the constitutional process, if any member of the temporary council is unable to perform their duties, another person may be appointed in their place by the Assembly of Experts, provided the majority of jurists are maintained.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the start of "the most devastating offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran", Al Jazeera reported, citing Fars news agency.

The IRGC said that the offensive will commence in "just moments and will target the "occupied territories and American bases" in the region.