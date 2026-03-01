 
UAE warns of fake calls and cyber scams during heightened alert

Officials say these calls are part of online fraud attempts and identity theft

Sibt-e-Arif
March 01, 2026

AbU DHABI: UAE authorities have warned residents about fraudulent phone calls and cyber scams amid the current security situation.

The UAE Ministry of Interior said calls from the number (70614213), or any other number making similar claims, have no connection with the ministry or its departments.

Officials said these calls are part of online fraud attempts and identity theft.

Authorities said some individuals are posing as government officials to obtain personal information, including ID numbers, verification codes, locations and bank details.

The ministry urged the public not to respond to such calls and not to share any sensitive information. It stressed that official bodies do not request personal or banking details through phone calls or unknown links.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace those responsible, and legal action will be taken.

Residents are advised to rely only on official sources for information and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

