Key Iranian figures martyred in US-Israel military strikes

Protesters demonstrate near the entrance of the Green Zone after assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 1, 2026. — Reuters

A number of Iranian senior leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have embraced martyrdom in the "unprovoked and unwarranted" airstrikes by Israel and the United States.

As crowds gathered in Tehran, explosions rang out, and the Israeli military announced that it was again striking targets in the heart of the city — as more blasts were heard in Jerusalem, Riyadh, Dubai, Doha and Manama.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Khamenei's assassination a "declaration of war against Muslims" and warned: "Iran considers it its legitimate duty and right to avenge the perpetrators and masterminds of this historic crime."

Iranian state media have confirmed the killing of several senior figures:

1. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, supreme leader of Iran

2. Ali Shamkhani, representative of the Supreme Leader in the Supreme Defence Council

3. General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Iran's Armed Forces chief of staff

4. Major General Mohammad Pakpour, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

5. Aziz Nasirzadeh, Minister of Defence

6. Gholamreza Rezaian, police intelligence chief of Iran

Separately, the daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter of Ali Khamenei also embraced martyrdom in the US and Israeli airstrikes.