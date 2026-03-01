 
Geo News

Key Iranian figures martyred in US-Israel military strikes

Iranian president declares Khamenei´s assassination "declaration of war against Muslims"

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2026

Protesters demonstrate near the entrance of the Green Zone after assassination of Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 1, 2026. — Reuters
Protesters demonstrate near the entrance of the Green Zone after assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 1, 2026. — Reuters 

A number of Iranian senior leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have embraced martyrdom in the "unprovoked and unwarranted" airstrikes by Israel and the United States.

As crowds gathered in Tehran, explosions rang out, and the Israeli military announced that it was again striking targets in the heart of the city — as more blasts were heard in Jerusalem, Riyadh, Dubai, Doha and Manama.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Khamenei's assassination a "declaration of war against Muslims" and warned: "Iran considers it its legitimate duty and right to avenge the perpetrators and masterminds of this historic crime."

Iranian state media have confirmed the killing of several senior figures:

1. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, supreme leader of Iran

2. Ali Shamkhani, representative of the Supreme Leader in the Supreme Defence Council

3. General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Iran's Armed Forces chief of staff

4. Major General Mohammad Pakpour, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

5. Aziz Nasirzadeh, Minister of Defence

6. Gholamreza Rezaian, police intelligence chief of Iran

Separately, the daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter of Ali Khamenei also embraced martyrdom in the US and Israeli airstrikes. 

In pictures: Protests erupt in Iran after Khamenei martyred in US-Israel attack
In pictures: Protests erupt in Iran after Khamenei martyred in US-Israel attack
Who was Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, martyred in US-Israel attack?
Who was Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, martyred in US-Israel attack?
Ayatollah Khamenei martyred — how succession works in Iran?
Ayatollah Khamenei martyred — how succession works in Iran?
Strait of Hormuz: Key oil route in middle of US-Iran crisis
Strait of Hormuz: Key oil route in middle of US-Iran crisis
Global reaction to Israeli, US attacks on Iran
Global reaction to Israeli, US attacks on Iran
Iran hit with more strikes after Khamenei's martyrdom as Trump issues new warning video
Iran hit with more strikes after Khamenei's martyrdom as Trump issues new warning
Israel launches pre-emptive attack against Iran; multiple explosions heard in Tehran
Israel launches pre-emptive attack against Iran; multiple explosions heard in Tehran
Bill Clinton to lawmakers investigating Epstein: 'I saw nothing'
Bill Clinton to lawmakers investigating Epstein: 'I saw nothing'