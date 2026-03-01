World reacts to martyrdom of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei looks on, in a televised message following the Israeli strikes in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025. — Reuters

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was martyred in US and Israeli strikes, state media confirmed, as another wave of attacks hit the country on Sunday.

Several countries, global bodies and prominent groups responded to the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader, urging de-escalation.

Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday denounced the targeting of Iran's supreme leader in joint strikes by the United States and Israel, saying such actions were a "violation of the norms of international law".

In a post on X, PM Shehbaz said that it was an age-old convention that the heads of state or government should not be targeted.

"Pakistan also expresses concern over the violation of the norms of international law. It is an age-old convention that the heads of state/government should not be targeted."

Russia

President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's killing as a “cynical murder” that violated “all standards of human morality and international law”.

"Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the murder of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family, committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law."

China

China said it "strongly condemns" the United States and Israel’s assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling again for a halt to military actions.

The assassination was "a serious violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security, a trampling on the aims and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations", Beijing’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

"China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this," it added, calling for an "immediate halting of military operations".

Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday “unreservedly” condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

"I unreservedly condemn the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. This act places the Middle East on the edge of grave and sustained instability. I extend my condolences to the Islamic Republic of Iran and to the Iranian people at this profoundly difficult momen," wrote

Indonesia's Ulema Muslim Clerical Council

"The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) expressed its deepest condolences for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, as a result of the Israeli-American attack on February 28.

"The United States, which is playing a central role in managing the Palestinian conflict through the BoP (Board of Peace), faces a major question: is this strategy truly aimed at a just peace, or is it actually strengthening an unequal security architecture and burying Palestinian independence? Therefore, the MUI urges the Indonesian government to revoke its membership from the BoP."

North Korea

North Korea condemned the US and Israeli strikes as an "illegal act of aggression”.

The attacks “constitute a thoroughly illegal act of aggression and the most vile form of violation of sovereignty in their nature”, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said, according to state media.

Iranian president

"The martyrdom of the Supreme Leader at the hands of Israel and the criminal America was a great disaster for our country... America and Israel should know that it will bring them nothing but embarrassment."



