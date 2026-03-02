 
Geo News

Indian news channel hacked, airs pro-Pakistan slogans

Broadcast briefly carries Pakistani military footage and remarks by Field Marshal Asim Munir

By
Web Desk
|

March 02, 2026

Screengrab of Indias ABP News being hacked with pro-Pakistan slogans. — Geo News
Screengrab of India's ABP News being hacked with pro-Pakistan slogans. — Geo News

Indian news channel ABP News was briefly taken off its regular transmission after it was hacked, during which pro-Pakistan slogans were aired on screen, according to monitoring of the broadcast.

During the incident, content related to the Pakistan Army was also aired on the Indian channel, replacing its scheduled programming.

The hacked transmission further showed excerpts from a speech by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Force (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The ABP News has 50 million subscribers on YouTube, with its channel posting 544,435 videos so far, along with 25,089 billion views. On X, the news channel has two million followers.

CIA intelligence guided strikes that martyred Iran supreme leader: NYT
CIA intelligence guided strikes that martyred Iran supreme leader: NYT
UAE warns of fake calls and cyber scams during heightened alert
UAE warns of fake calls and cyber scams during heightened alert
Blast at India explosives factory kills 17
Blast at India explosives factory kills 17
In pictures: Protests erupt in Iran after Khamenei martyred in US-Israel attack
In pictures: Protests erupt in Iran after Khamenei martyred in US-Israel attack
Who was Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, martyred in US-Israel attack?
Who was Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, martyred in US-Israel attack?
Ayatollah Khamenei martyred — how succession works in Iran?
Ayatollah Khamenei martyred — how succession works in Iran?
Strait of Hormuz: Key oil route in middle of US-Iran crisis
Strait of Hormuz: Key oil route in middle of US-Iran crisis
Global reaction to Israeli, US attacks on Iran
Global reaction to Israeli, US attacks on Iran