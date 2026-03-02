Indian news channel hacked, airs pro-Pakistan slogans

Screengrab of India's ABP News being hacked with pro-Pakistan slogans. — Geo News

Indian news channel ABP News was briefly taken off its regular transmission after it was hacked, during which pro-Pakistan slogans were aired on screen, according to monitoring of the broadcast.

During the incident, content related to the Pakistan Army was also aired on the Indian channel, replacing its scheduled programming.

The hacked transmission further showed excerpts from a speech by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Force (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The ABP News has 50 million subscribers on YouTube, with its channel posting 544,435 videos so far, along with 25,089 billion views. On X, the news channel has two million followers.