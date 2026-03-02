 
Live on air: Iranian news anchor breaks down while announcing supreme leader's death

Footage shows the presenter sobbing openly in studio and pausing repeatedly

March 02, 2026

Iranian news anchor breaks down while annoucing assassination of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran, Iran. — Screengrab via video/ Viory
An anchor on Iranian state television broke down in tears during a live broadcast on Sunday while announcing the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, visibly struggling to continue as he delivered the news.

Footage shows the presenter sobbing openly in the studio, pausing repeatedly as he attempted to read the official announcement of Khamenei’s death following joint military operations by the United States and Israel targeting Tehran.

Iranian state television had earlier confirmed that Khamenei was martyred in strikes carried out on Saturday. The supreme leader, who had ruled since 1989, held ultimate authority over Iran’s political, military and religious institutions and was widely regarded as the central pillar of the country’s power structure.

The announcement comes amid rapidly escalating regional tensions. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed to dismantle Iran’s missile capabilities as part of the joint operation.

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had launched large-scale missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets, while reports indicated strikes on US military facilities across the region, including in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq and Kuwait.

Iranian officials warned that Khamenei’s martyrdom would mark a turning point, with the Revolutionary Guard vowing retaliation and declaring that “this great crime will not go unpunished.”

