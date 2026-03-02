Dubai Airports announces resuming 'limited' flights after three-day closure

Planes are parked at Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport, following the United States and Israel strikes on Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 2, 2026. — Reuters

Emirates, flydubai to restart limited flights from today.

Etihad Airways announces resuming flights on Tuesday.

Iran strikes targeted Gulf airports, airspace remains restricted.



Dubai Airports said "limited" flights would resume on Monday evening, three days after they were cancelled as Iran began striking targets in the Gulf, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports.

Global air travel remained in severe disarray since Sunday as sustained air strikes forced the closure of major Middle Eastern airports, including Dubai — the world's busiest international transit hub — in one of the most significant aviation disruptions in recent years.

Transit gateways such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, as well as Doha in Qatar, were either shut down or operating under heavy restrictions, with large sections of regional airspace closed.

The disruption followed US and Israeli strikes that reportedly killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, plunging the Gulf into heightened uncertainty.

An intercepted projectile falls into the sea near Dubai's Palm Jumeirah archipelago on March 1, 2026. — AFP

A fresh wave of attacks extended into a third consecutive day, deepening concerns over regional stability and prolonging the paralysis of air traffic.

"Dubai Airports announces a limited resumption of flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) starting this evening, Monday, March 2, 2026," it said in a statement.

Emirates and low-cost carrier flydubai both said they would resume some flights on Monday evening.

In a post on X, Emirates, one of the UAE's flag carriers, said it would prioritise passengers with existing bookings. Travellers rebooked on the limited services will be contacted directly by Emirates.

All other flights remain suspended until further notice, the airline said, urging passengers not to travel to the airport unless formally notified. It added that operations will be adjusted in line with developments on the ground.

Eihad Airways, which operates flights from Abu Dhabi, said it would resume flights on Tuesday.

Iran's unprecedented bombardment in the Gulf states has hit military bases but also civilian infrastructure such as residential buildings, hotels, airports and sea ports, rattling a region long seen as a refuge from Middle East conflict.

Since Iran launched its campaign on Saturday, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Manama airports were targeted.

Authorities reported one death in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi in the "incident" at the facility.

On Saturday, the UAE announced it had closed its airspace "temporarily and partially" as an exceptional precautionary measure.

Dubai's main airport (DXB) ranks as the second-busiest worldwide, behind Atlanta in the United States, according to Airports Council International.

The airspace closures hit a vital sector for the city, with Dubai's air industry accounting for about a third of the emirate's economy.