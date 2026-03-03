UAE leadership hosts public iftar in Dubai, projects message of unity, resilience

President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, alongside senior members of the leadership, including the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, arrive at Dubai Mall to attend iftar in Dubai on March 2, 2026. — Screengrab via X@Mohammad_ae

DUBAI: The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, observed iftar at Dubai Mall alongside senior members of the leadership, including the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The iftar took place within the mall premises with members of the UAE leadership present, underscoring a message of unity, stability and resilience.

The gathering came amid regional tensions, with officials repeatedly stating that the country remains safe and secure.

Video circulating on social media showed the leaders moving through the venue, where shoppers gathered and waved as they passed.

Many visitors appeared surprised to see the UAE leadership at the location.

In one widely shared moment, a visitor from Ghana expressed excitement after meeting the President, describing the encounter as memorable. The President exchanged brief words with him and wished him an enjoyable stay.

The public presence drew attention inside the busy shopping destination, often described as one of the world’s largest malls.