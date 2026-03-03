Most Americans oppose Iran strikes, doubt Trump has plan

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the White House and other D.C. sites to protest after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran. — AFP

Nearly six in 10 Americans disapprove of the US decision to launch military action in Iran, with a majority also saying a long-term conflict between the two countries is likely, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The poll, fielded shortly after the US and Israeli attacks, finds broad scepticism about President Donald Trump’s handling of the situation: 60% say they do not think he has a clear plan, while 62% say he should seek congressional approval before any further military action.

Just 27% believe the US made enough of an effort at diplomacy before using force, compared with 39% who say it did not try hard enough, and 33% who are unsure.

Overall, 59% disapprove of the initial decision to strike Iran and 41% approve, with strong disapproval (31%) roughly double strong approval (16%). On escalation options, 44% say they favour the US trying to overthrow the Iranian government, while 56% oppose it.

Residents stand on a street beside damaged residential buildings near Niloufar square in Tehran during the ongoing joint US-Israeli military campaign on Iran on March 2, 2026.

Support for sending US ground troops is far lower: 12% favour deploying ground forces, 60% oppose, and 28% are unsure. A majority (56%) say a long-term military conflict is at least somewhat likely, including 24% who describe it as very likely.

Views split sharply by party. Republicans are far more likely to approve of the military action (77%) than independents (32%) or Democrats (18%), and more likely to say it will reduce the threat the US faces from Iran (58% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 9% of Democrats).

Within the Republican Party, CNN reports a pronounced MAGA and non-MAGA divide that appears closely linked to trust in Trump on the use of force.

Across the broader public, majorities disapprove across major demographic subgroups, including men and women, White, Black and Latino adults, and all age groups.

A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded Sunday found 27% approve of the strikes, 43% disapprove, and 29% are unsure.

It also found 56% believe Trump is too willing to use military force to advance US interests, including 87% of Democrats, 23% of Republicans and 60% of independents.

The poll surveyed 1,282 US adults online and had a margin of error of three percentage points.