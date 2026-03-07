PM seeks austerity, savings strategy to tackle global economic pressures

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, February 18, 2025. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the preparation of a comprehensive plan based on austerity and savings in view of the prevailing global economic pressures triggered by regional tensions following US-Israeli offensive on Iran.

He issued these directions while chairing a review meeting on the country's economic situation in the current global context.

During the meeting, participants were briefed on the recent global tensions and their economic impact on the region.

Pakistan has suffered its first economic impact from the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, reflected in a record hike of Rs55 per litre in petrol and diesel prices, the federal government announced a day ago.

The surge in domestic fuel costs comes as global oil markets react sharply to geopolitical tensions, with crude prices rising on fears of supply disruptions after attacks in the Middle East and threats to energy transit routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The prime minister instructed authorities to formulate a strategy focused on economic growth, simplicity and savings. He sought practical and workable recommendations within the next 48 hours.

PM Shehbaz emphasised that the proposed strategy should ensure that the burden on the public remains minimal while public relief is given top priority.

He was also briefed by the committee actively working on the matter.

The meeting was informed that the prime minister had already constituted a committee last week to assess the global economic impacts of the ongoing tensions and to devise an appropriate strategy.

Due to these timely measures, the country did not face any shortage of petroleum products.

Officials further briefed the meeting that the recent increase in petroleum prices was made on the recommendation of the committee while ensuring that the minimum possible burden of the global price hike was transferred to consumers.

The prime minister directed the committee to work more actively and present easy and practical recommendations for the public at the earliest.

He also issued clear instructions that any petrol pump or company found involved in creating artificial shortages or hoarding should be immediately shut down, its license cancelled and legal action taken against it.

The prime minister further directed the finance and petroleum ministers to visit all four provinces and, in coordination with the provincial governments, prepare a strategy to ensure conservation of petroleum products and their uninterrupted supply to the public.

KP enforces fuel austerity measures

Meanwhile, in light of the recent global crisis and anticipated disruptions to supply chain of petroleum products, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Secretary Kamran Ahmad Afridi issued directives mandating immediate fuel conservation and austerity measures across all attached departments.

In a notification, all non-essential travel—including outstation visits, ceremonial appearances, and routine inspections has been suspended.

Departments are now instructed to conduct internal and inter-departmental meetings via virtual platforms whenever possible to minimize physical movement.

Furthermore, the secretary has directed that official vehicles be used exclusively for authorised purposes, encouraging pooling of transport and strictly forbidding the use of multiple vehicles for a single official activity.

To maintain accountability, administrative offices have been tasked with rigorous monitoring and recording of fuel allocations and vehicle mileage.

While department heads are expected to sensitise staff regarding gravity of these austerity measures.

These restrictions must not hinder ongoing budget preparation cycle for upcoming financial year.

Heads of all attached departments and field formations have been ordered to ensure strict compliance with these instructions to safeguard government resources during prevailing economic uncertainty.