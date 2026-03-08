Shahid Khan becomes member of WorldBoston Board of Directors

Shahid Ahmed Khan.

Shahid Ahmed Khan has been unanimously approved to the Board of Directors of WorldBoston, a Boston-based non-profit promoting international engagement, global cooperation, and citizen diplomacy.

James De Vellis, Chair of WorldBoston, in a letter addressed to Khan said that it is with pleasure that he was informing him “that your nomination to be a member of the WorldBoston Board of Directors was unanimously approved by the current members at our February 26th board meeting.”

“We are lucky to have someone as distinguished as you join our board. Thank you for your genuine interest in WorldBoston's mission and joining the collective effort to move it forward through participation in fundraising, governance and other special projects.”

“As part of your board orientation process, our co-executives Joe Haynes (CEO) and Sarah Sibley (President & COO) will meet with you and collaborate on a schedule convenient for you. We look forward to welcoming you to our next board meeting scheduled for March 26th.”