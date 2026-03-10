 
Indian team receive $14.2 million bonus for historic T20 World Cup win

Additional prize for team is roughly $3m higher than the tournament's overall prize pot of $11.25m

March 10, 2026

Indias Suryakumar Yadav lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the ICC Mens T20 World Cup, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India, March 8, 2026. — Reuters
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team was awarded a bonus of INR1.31 billion ($14.24 million) on Tuesday by the country's cricket board, six times the prize money they claimed for lifting the title in Ahmedabad.

India secured their historic third men's T20 World Cup crown with a dominant 96‑run victory over New Zealand in a one‑sided final on Sunday, earning $2.34 million for the tournament win.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the world's richest cricket board, announced the additional prize for the Indian team in recognition of their victory — a sum roughly $3 million higher than the tournament's overall prize pot of $11.25 million.

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," the BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI, last year, had also rewarded the Champions Trophy-winning Indian team with a $6.72 million cash bonus, triple that of the $2.24 million they received for the title win.

With India now three-time T20 World Cup champions, captain Suryakumar Yadav said the side's next big goal was to claim a gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

