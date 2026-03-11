Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in first ODI

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (centre) and his Bangladesh counterpart Mehidy Hasan Miraz (left) present for toss of the first of a three-match series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 11, 2026. — PCB

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the first one-day international of a three-match series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The Green Shirts named four debutants for the series opener after making assive changes to their contingent heading into the tour as they rested six key players, including their top order, comprising Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and Babar Azam, respectively.

Two more matches of the series will be played at the same venue on March 13 and 15.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

Series Schedule:

11 March: First ODI – Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

13 March: Second ODI – Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

15 March: Third ODI – Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.