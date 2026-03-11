PSL 11: David Warner to captain Karachi Kings for second consecutive term

Karachi Kings' David Warner watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 10 Eliminator against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 22, 2025. — PCB

The Karachi Kings have announced that Australian legend David Warner will continue to lead the franchise as captain for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

Following a season of strategic growth under his guidance, the Kings have opted for continuity by reappointing the veteran opening batter.

The decision underscores the franchise's confidence in Warner's vision and his ability to inspire the squad both on and off the field.

After taking the helm in PSL 10, Warner's second consecutive term as captain aims to turn last season's momentum into a championship run. The Kings are banking on Warner’s experience and aggressive mindset to transform last season’s progress into a championship run.

His second consecutive term as captain is seen as a stabilising move, ensuring continuity in team culture and tactical approach.

With Warner at the helm, Karachi Kings are aiming to blend international experience with local talent, hoping to mount a serious challenge for the PSL 11 title.

Warner made his PSL debut in the previous edition for the Kings and led them to their first playoff qualification after a three-year absence.

The 39-year-old finished as the Kings' second leading run-getter in the previous season, piling up 368 runs in 11 matches at a decent average of 33.45 and a strike rate of 153.97, with the help of three half-centuries.

Despite his spirited performance in the landmark PSL 10, Warner was let go by the Kings as the six existing franchises were allowed to retain only four players ahead of the inaugural players' auction due to the expansion of the marquee league to eight sides.

But the Kings reacquired his services at the players' auction by outbidding Peshawar Zalmi with an offer of Rs79 million.

Warner-led Karachi Kings will start their PSL 11 campaign on March 27 when they take on Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Karachi Kings: Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, David Warner (c), Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Johnson Charles, Muhammad Waseem, Ihsanullah and Rizwanullah.