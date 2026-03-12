Kanye West hit with courtroom setback over $140K ruling

Kanye West is right now facing trouble after a court decided that get to give $140,000 to a former handyman for work at his Malibu mansion.

Tony Saxon worked for the rapper as project manager, full-time security and a live-in caretaker.

He said he was promised twenty thousand dollars a week but only received two payments, one of twenty thousand and another of one hundred thousand.

Saxon also claimed that he hurt his neck and back while working and wanted money for medical bills.

Saxon told the court that West sometimes woke him up at three in the morning to keep working, saying he slept on a small mattress on a concrete floor in the fifty-seven million dollar mansion.

The victim also claimed that the Heartless rapper asked him to make a system that could turn urine and faeces into drinking water.

He, however, further said that West wanted to remove electricity, plumbing and even a staircase, replacing it with a slide.

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband appeared in court looking tired as his lawyer said he was not asleep but bored.

The lawyer also shared that Saxon already got paid two hundred and forty thousand dollars. A video of Saxon performing with a band was also shown to challenge his injury claims.

Kanye sold his mansion for twenty twenty-three for a loss.