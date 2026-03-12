At UNSC, Pakistan highlights humanitarian, economic fallout of Mideast conflict, urges talks

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks during a session at the UN, New York, United States. — X/@PakistanUN_NY

Highlights Pakistani nationals among casualties in UAE attacks.

Says fuel, energy, aviation links disrupted owing to regional conflict.

Supports Bahrain, Russia resolutions urging cessation of hostilities, talks.

Pakistan on Wednesday called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, warning that only a peaceful, negotiated settlement could prevent further civilian casualties, regional instability, and disruption to critical infrastructure and energy supplies.

“The consequences of the conflict that we are witnessing right now are clear – everyone is impacted. This is a conflict that should never have happened,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council.

He warned that violations of international law put peace at risk. “When international law is violated, peace is imperilled, not advanced. We call for immediate and complete cessation of hostilities and return to the dialogue table.”

Calling the Security Council’s failure to unify behind a comprehensive response to end the conflict a sad reality, the ambassador announced that Pakistan supported the two draft resolutions under discussion, introduced by Bahrain and the Russian Federation.

“I thank the representatives of Bahrain and the Russian Federation for presenting their respective draft resolutions,” he said.

Pakistan’s vote in favour of Bahrain’s resolution reflects solidarity with Gulf states, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan.

“Our positive vote signifies Pakistan’s strong support for the brotherly countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan,” he said. “It also serves to underscore our condemnation of all the unwarranted attacks faced by them, especially those targeting civilians and critical civilian infrastructure.”

He noted that these countries have faced attacks despite advocating dialogue and diplomatic engagement. “It is most unfortunate that the fraternal States…came under attacks despite all along supporting dialogue, facilitating diplomatic engagement, and advocating avoidance of escalation,” he said.

At the same time, Pakistan welcomed the Russian Federation’s resolution, which calls for restraint, cessation of military activities, and return to negotiations.

“The draft resolution tabled by the Russian Federation…urges the parties to stop military activities, refrain from further escalation, and return to negotiations – something that is consistent with Pakistan’s overall position,” he said.

Ambassador Ahmad highlighted the humanitarian and socio-economic impacts, noting that at least two Pakistani nationals were killed in attacks on the UAE and millions of Pakistanis in the Gulf remain at risk.

“Our fuel supplies have been seriously hampered, obliging the Government to take extraordinary measures for conserving the use of oil, gas and electricity,” he said. “Several essential aviation links have been severed, while others face disruptions.”

He condemned all unlawful use of force and urged adherence to International Humanitarian Law. “Any use of force outside the bounds of the UN Charter is unlawful and condemnable,” he said.

The ambassador stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy. “We call for a swift return to dialogue and diplomacy to pursue a peaceful resolution of all contentious issues…Sincere commitment and genuine political will are required to restore trust and build the foundations of peaceful co-existence,” he said.

Pakistan also recognised ongoing mediation efforts in the region. “We welcome and deeply appreciate the sincere efforts being made by various countries to mediate between the warring parties,” he said, noting that Pakistan has remained in close contact with regional and international partners.

He concluded by reiterating Pakistan’s call for restraint. “All sides must immediately de-escalate the situation, desist from undertaking further attacks, and urgently resume diplomacy for a negotiated, lasting resolution to the crisis,” he said.