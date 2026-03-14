Prince Harry takes wise step for royals as new trouble awaits in Australia

Sussexes' Australia visit poses crucial challenge amid royal turmoil

Prince Harry on the verge of breaking silence Andrew-Epstein saga?

Duke of Sussex move to support King Charles, William could backfire

Prince Harry will be faced with an unavoidable situation as soon as he arrives in Australia next month along with his wife Meghan Markle next month.

The upcoming tour will be the first time the Sussexes travel to Down Under, seven years after their official royal visit. So far, Harry has taken prudent steps in his endeavours, careful of not upsetting the Palace any further amid the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor furore.

Even as the couple visit Jordan in a two-day visit, the Palace had been informed prior, as part of a goodwill gesture from King Charles’s second son.

While in the Middle-Eastern country, Harry had strictly avoided talking about his disgraced uncle and the very recent police arrest, knowing full-well that his comments will overshadow the crucial purpose of the visit.

However, PR expert Dermot McNamara believes that Harry would not be able to keep his silence any longer for the matter as his trip inches closer.

“The whole world is speculating on his family in some of the most awful context regarding Epstein,” the expert told the Mirror. “Harry wasn’t implicated but he’s probably still going to have to answer questions about it all.”

He explained that Harry is in a “difficult position” as he doesn’t want to comment on the Andrew-Epstein situation and be dragged in the drama, but he also doesn’t want to be seen being quiet about it.

Hence, he knows that talking about it would be “absolutely reckless” which is why his “best” option is “to say nothing at all”. Meanwhile, with his actions, he is also letting King Charles and Prince William know that he will support the royal family but “not to his own detriment”.