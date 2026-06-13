Meghan Markle shares exciting update on new baby

Meghan Markle appeared excited and in awe as she held a small baby in her arms, kissing his forehead affectionately in an unexpected update.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may not have made a full appearance in public, but in the glimpses that Meghan has shared, the two children prominently have red hair. It is inherited from Princess Diana’s side of the family, according to Prince Harry.

They baby clinging to Meghan was also a redhead, so she not only shared a happy moment, she also took a dig at her trolls with her message.

The Duchess of Sussex wrote in Friday, “We know I love a redhead. And let me stop you before they start, no it’s not his baby,” adding crying laughing emoji.

The 11-month old in the photo is the son of her close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen and McKee Zajfen’s infant son, Jack Oliver.

Kelly was quick to repost the clever joke on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "Hahahahahhahahahahah.”

This is a particularly emotional time for the parents and Meghan, who had been following along with Kelly’s heartbreaking journey for a long time., Kelly had lost her son George at nine years of age as he had contracted COVID-19 and viral meningitis.

George’s twin sister Lily marked her 13th birthday last November. Meghan has not shied away from supporting her bestie, and especially when Kelly had made the pregnancy announcement in the same month.