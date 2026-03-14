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Mariah Carey celebrates third nomination for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination marks Mariah Carey’s third consecutive recognition

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Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 14, 2026

Mariah Carey celebrates third nomination for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Mariah Carey celebrates third nomination for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey is celebrating her latest achievement.

The All I Want For Christmas is You hitmaker is looking back on her career as she earned her third consecutive nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026.

Describing the latest nominations as “an unchecked box” the pop icon reflected on her long-standing ties to rock music.

She notes her covers of Foreigner’s I Want to Know What Love Is, Journey’s Open Arms, and Def Leppard’s Bringing On the Heartbreak as the highlights.

Known as the "Songbird Supreme,” Carey, 56, also points to her secret 1995 alternative rock project, Someone’s Ugly Daughter (recorded under the pseudonym Chick), as a true rocker moment.

Despite being encouraged early in her career to “stay in her lane,” she has continuously showcased her rocker side.

The Obsessed singer teased that fans might one day hear her own vocals on the Chick tracks, saying, “I want to give people a taste of Someone’s Ugly Daughter.”

Recently, Carey performed at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, delivering a medley of Volare and Nothing Is Impossible in Italian, adding an unexpected flair to her repertoire.

In addition, her latest album, Here for It All, her 16th studio release, dropped last September, delivering another No. 1 with In Your Feelings topping the Adult R&B Airplay chart. 

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