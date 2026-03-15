Beatrice, Eugenie get 'emotional' as Palace drops bombshell

Palace drops bombshell on Beatrice, Eugenie: 'Bursting into tears'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been receiving one after another upsetting update since the royal fallout of their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

Initially, the sisters received sympathy from people as they believed they were being unnecessarily dragged into their parents' controversy.

However, after Beatrice and Eugenie's names were mentioned in the email released via Epstein files, questions were raised, like how much they knew about their parents and Epstein's dirty business.

King Charles, who always supports his nieces, seemingly stepped back as the reputation of the crown is at stake.

An insider told Daily Mail, "Beatrice and Eugenie are particularly vulnerable at the moment. As they are dragged further into the Epstein web, the King is shifting his stance on the girls' future."

It is important to note that the sisters' presence in the Epstein files is not "implicated in any kind of wrongdoings but still their association with the paedophile would be a major risk for the monarchy.

"Both girls are very highly strung and emotional..." as their uncle decided to maintain distance as "it won't look good for the monarchy to be supporting them in public."

Beatrice and Eugenie received a bombshell update as "things aren't going their way" inside the Palace.