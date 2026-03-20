Prince Harry backed by US official amid royal scandal

The Duke of Sussex's team reacts to allegations

Harry's US support grows amid royal book controversy



A key US figure has publicly defended Prince Harry amid royal scandal, hitting back at allegations against the Duke of Sussex.

The director of America's Warrior Games has voiced support for Harry, blasting explosive claims made in Tom Bower's forthcoming royal biography.

The Sussexes have already issued a statement regarding the book, accusing the writer of "deranged conspiracy and melodrama".

David G. Paschal directly contradicted the royal author's suggestion that American wheelchair basketball competitors were not missing limbs.

In conversation with Newsweek, the cheif said:"Our Team United States 2025 wheelchair basketball competitors actually had both visible and invisible impairments, including several competitors with below the knee amputations or lower limb function loss.

The US official's support might have made Harry feel like a hero in the US as he's been struggling to win Americans with all his efforts since relocating to Montecito in 2020 after his decision to leaving royal life.

Harry's charitable work with wounded veterans has faced scrutiny in Bower's book "Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family", which also claims Queen Camilla said Meghan "brainwashed" Harry.

The Sussexes have allready denied these allegations in storng reaction to the author's claims.

Paschal further noted that none of the competitors were professional athletes, as strict eligibility rules prohibit their participation.

Representatives for Harry dismissed his writing as obsessive rather than factual, saying: "Mr Bower's commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation."

The statement highlighted Bower's previous public remarks, including his assertion that "the monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life."

Harry and Meghan's team characterised the author as someone who constructs "elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met."

The Invictus Games Foundation issued its own condemnation of the coverage, expressing disappointment that The Times had given prominence to what it described as agenda-driven commentary.