Shah Rukh Khan spreads ‘love and light' on Eid, fans react emotionally

Shah Rukh Khan spreads ‘love and light' on Eid, fans react

Shah Rukh Khan made his fans smile this Eid with a warm and heartfelt message on social media.



The King Khan wished everyone peace, happiness and success as they celebrated the special day with their families.

In his post, Shah Rukh wrote, “Here’s wishing you and your families a joyful, peaceful and blessed Eid may we get all that we pray for and more (sic).”

The Badshah actor also shared a festive picture of himself wearing a green sherwani with a black silk salwar, greeting fans with a traditional salaam.

All of his fans reacted with love and excitement in no time in the comments, with many saying that his message felt like a perfect Eid gift.

One fan writing, “We got our dei (sic).” His post once again showed how much people enjoy even his simple gestures.

On the work side, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, which is directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal.

The teaser already created masive buzz, showing him in a silver-haired look with a strong screen presence.

The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and is set to release on December 24, 2026.